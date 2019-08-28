ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Authorities say a 2-year-old girl has died after part of a store display fell on her at a suburban Chicago mall.
The Orland Park Police Department says in a statement that the child was injured inside the Akira clothing store at Orland Square Mall on Tuesday afternoon and was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital. The fire department says the girl had been at the mall with an aunt.
The child's name wasn't immediately released. Police say the death is under investigation. WLS-TV reports witnesses say the girl may have been climbing on the display.
A statement on behalf of Chicago-based Akira says they're "devastated by this tragic event." The mall in a statement offered its "deepest sympathies."
