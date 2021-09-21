Workers reinstall Wisconsin statues downed in 2020 protest

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The State has sent no braver soldier, and no truer patriot to aid in this mighty struggle for national unity, than Hans Christian Heg,” the Wisconsin State Journal wrote Sept. 29, 1863, reporting the word of his death. “The valorous blood of the old Vikings ran in his veins, united with the gentler virtues of a Christian and a gentlemen.”

His statue, funded by the Norwegian Society of America, had stood outside the Capitol since 1926. Heg’s descendants wanted the statue restored.

The “Forward” statue was a bronze replica of the one that represented Wisconsin at the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers announced in December that the state had received $60,000 in federal grants to restore and reinstall both statues. State Department of Administration spokeswoman Tatyana Warrick said Tuesday that officials expect the final cost to be about $82,000. The Wisconsin Historical Society raised funds to cover the balance, she said.

Warrick added that the administration has submitted an insurance claim to cover at least some costs.