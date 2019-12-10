With Video: Wausau Police explain snowball throwing ordinance

WAUSAU — After a story about the City of Wausau's snowball ordinance recently received national media attention, the Wausau Police Department hit the streets to further explain the ordinance.

In a Facebook video post, Wausau Deputy Police Chief Matt Barnes was joined by Wausau Mayor Robert Mielke to clear up some misconceptions about the ordinance.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

With police officers throwing snowballs in the background, they explain the ordinance was enacted in 1962 and to to their knowledge only twice have snowball citations been issued and that was when snowballs were thrown at moving cars.

The full ordinance states: "Throwing or shooting of arrows, stones and other missiles is prohibited. No person shall throw or shoot any object, arrow, stone, snowball or other missile or projectile, by hand or by any other means, at any other person or at, in or into any building, street, sidewalk, alley, highway, park, playground or other public place within the city. This subsection shall not apply to archery ranges under the supervision of the park and recreation committee, nor shall it apply to the bow hunting provisions within 9.08.010."

While the ordinance remains on the books, Barnes stated in the video, "To individuals in our community, a fun snowball fight is a fun snowball fight."

Wausau is a city of about 40,000 residents and is located about 213 miles northwest of Racine.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0