With photos: Several detained after Saturday night protest at Kenosha Civic Center Plaza

KENOSHA — Several people were detained after a brief skirmish between protesters and police Saturday night near the Kenosha County Courthouse.
After thousands had dispersed late Saturday afternoon from Civic Center Park, where community organizers and family of Jacob Blake had assembled for a rally in support of Blake, who was shot seven times on Aug. 23 by Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey, a few dozen protesters, street preachers and media remained at the park.
Just after 8 p.m. as a preacher continued to yell over a loud speaker set up across Sheridan Road from the park, a small group of mostly young people waved signs from the park and a couple took up positions close to the courthouse, which has been fenced off all week in wake of vandalism and violence earlier in the week following the Blake shooting.
A police presence was not evident anywhere in the Civic Center Plaza, which includes the courthouse, Reuther High School and the Kenosha Dinosaur Museum. Police could be seen farther down Sheridan Road, where traffic was blocked off at 52nd Street on the north and 60th Street on the south.
One young woman began banging on street light and trolley line poles with a metal object, clanging them for maybe 10 minutes or so. Suddenly, and without any apparent warning of any kind, several police vehicles rapidly descended on the area and forcibly took the woman and several other women into custody.
A Black man, who only appeared to tell some of the heavily armed and protected officers that the woman being taken into custody had done nothing wrong as far as he was concerned, also was taken into custody.
All of the detained were escorted to an unmarked white van. Afterward, police warned those assembling in the park to leave or they would be arrested for violating the city's 7 p.m. emergency curfew.
The entire incident was over in minutes with the police entourage leaving the scene. Afterward, the park was mostly clear, save for a half dozen or so. A larger group of a couple dozen onlookers and media remained watching from the vantage point of the city post office east of the park.
While nearly all of the law enforcement who took part in the sweep were wearing military field gear, plain clothes or tactical vests, U.S. Marshals was visible on one vest and another shirt read Kenosha Police Gang Unit. One of the few identified tactical vehicles involved was marked as being a Waukesha County unit.
More information will be posted as it becomes available.
