With photos: Several detained after Saturday night protest at Kenosha Civic Center Plaza

KENOSHA — Several people were detained after a brief skirmish between protesters and police Saturday night near the Kenosha County Courthouse.

After thousands had dispersed late Saturday afternoon from Civic Center Park, where community organizers and family of Jacob Blake had assembled for a rally in support of Blake, who was shot seven times on Aug. 23 by Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey, a few dozen protesters, street preachers and media remained at the park.

Just after 8 p.m. as a preacher continued to yell over a loud speaker set up across Sheridan Road from the park, a small group of mostly young people waved signs from the park and a couple took up positions close to the courthouse, which has been fenced off all week in wake of vandalism and violence earlier in the week following the Blake shooting.

A police presence was not evident anywhere in the Civic Center Plaza, which includes the courthouse, Reuther High School and the Kenosha Dinosaur Museum. Police could be seen farther down Sheridan Road, where traffic was blocked off at 52nd Street on the north and 60th Street on the south.