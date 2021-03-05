Wisconsin regulators eye changes to policies for consumer-generated electricity

While the commission has not approved any specific rate changes, the order approved Thursday requires the state’s five largest investor-owned utilities to model the costs of their generators and customer demand. The commission could use those costs as a starting point for statewide purchase rates or adapt to each individual utility.

Under the order, utilities will have to account not only for the avoided cost to produce electricity but also the cost to deliver it to customers and to maintain enough capacity to meet peak demand, which could lead to more favorable terms for independent power producers.

Commissioner Tyler Huebner noted that every large investor-owned utility has requested permission in recent years to build new generation facilities.

“Everyone says they’re short,” Huebner said. “And yet when you look at the tariffs they have in place for privately owned generators there’s an energy value and almost no capacity value and nothing else of value is really provided. I think there really is an imbalance.”

Commissioner Ellen Nowak opposed the change, saying the issue would be better addressed through individual utility rate cases and questioning the capacity value of resources like solar, which aren’t always available.