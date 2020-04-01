Wisconsin National Guard dispels misinformation and rumors on its COVID-19 response

MADISON — In a press statement released on Wednesday, the Wisconsin National Guard public affairs office discussed rumors and misinformation that have been spreading about the guard's involvement in the COVID-19 response.
Some of the rumors state that the guard is mobilizing to enforce statewide quarantines, that Guard troops are staging vehicles and equipment at public locations in the Milwaukee area and suggest a military-enforced shutdown of healthcare facilities or other critical infrastructure.
"These rumors are patently false," the statement read.
The report addressed reports of large trainload of military vehicles moving through Wisconsin, claiming the Guard is moving vehicles into place to enforce quarantines, stating that, again, those rumors are patently false.
"These are not Wisconsin National Guard vehicles or trainloads, and sightings of military vehicles on train cars are a common sight in Wisconsin, where large manufacturers produce military vehicles and ship them to military units around the country on a regular basis, or where units training at our state’s military installations sometimes rail load equipment to and from Wisconsin for exercises and regularly scheduled training events," the statement read. "These regular movements have nothing to do with COVID-19 or the state’s response to it."
Just the facts
Here are the facts when it comes to your Wisconsin National Guard and the response to COVID-19, according to the release:
- Approximately 350 Wisconsin National Guard troops mobilized to state active duty in March to be in a good position and be ready to support the state in a timely and efficient manner, with anything it might request. These soldiers and airmen are reporting to their assigned armories in our local communities.
- The National Guard always serves in a support role to state or civil authorities.
- Many of the 350 troops currently serving on state active duty are medics or medical professionals, while others are planners, logistics experts, and command and control elements that have brought on to ensure the Guard has the people in place to best support the state.
- So far, 30 troops have assisted the Wisconsin Department of Health Services transport a group of Wisconsin citizens back to their homes after they returned to the state from a cruise ship that had confirmed cases of COVID-19 onboard.
- A still-to-be-determined number of Wisconsin National Guard personnel will serve as poll workers at polling locations throughout the state for the April 7 election. The Guard received a request to use its personnel as poll workers due to an extreme shortage of volunteers across the state and is working closely with state elections officials to determine how many Guard members will be needed. The soldiers and airmen assigned to the polls will serve in their home counties, in accordance with state law.
- A small liaison team has been created to work with the Wisconsin Elections Commission to offer advice, logistics support, and project management expertise to help ensure the state can hold the election in a safe, sanitary manner. The Guard is already preparing to procure and distribute necessary sanitary supplies to polling sites such as hand sanitizer, wipes, and spray bottles to ensure those sites are safe for the public.
- In addition, members of the National Guard are on duty supporting DHS and conducting warehouse operations where they have helped move critical personal protective equipment (PPE) as well as receive and repackage PPE for distribution to sites throughout the state.
- A team of six Wisconsin National Guard medics also augmented the staff at a senior living facility in Grafton for three days in March while the facility dealt with a staffing shortfall after a COVID-19 outbreak there.
- Guard personnel are also assisting the DHS and local health departments in Milwaukee and Madison with staffing at voluntary self-isolation facilities. Approximately 10 to 20 personnel are assigned to each of three different locations in those communities to provide administrative support and medical monitoring at each site for individuals who would otherwise be unable to effectively self-isolate.
- Guard command has also discussed the possibility, if needed, of assisting the Wisconsin Department of Health Services with specimen collection for COVID-19 testing, logistics support such as moving critical supplies or tests around the state, transportation missions, and augmenting health care facilities with medical personnel, if needed.
"Unfortunately, there are nefarious actors — in some cases, from other countries — operating in the shadows and intentionally circulating false information and misinformation via social media," the statement read. "We understand that these rumors are part of a concerted disinformation campaign aimed at creating hysteria and panic in our nation’s communities."
The Guard added that it provides regular updates online at www.dma.wi.gov and on its Facebook page.
