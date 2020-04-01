Wisconsin National Guard dispels misinformation and rumors on its COVID-19 response

MADISON — In a press statement released on Wednesday, the Wisconsin National Guard public affairs office discussed rumors and misinformation that have been spreading about the guard's involvement in the COVID-19 response.

Some of the rumors state that the guard is mobilizing to enforce statewide quarantines, that Guard troops are staging vehicles and equipment at public locations in the Milwaukee area and suggest a military-enforced shutdown of healthcare facilities or other critical infrastructure.

"These rumors are patently false," the statement read.

The report addressed reports of large trainload of military vehicles moving through Wisconsin, claiming the Guard is moving vehicles into place to enforce quarantines, stating that, again, those rumors are patently false.

