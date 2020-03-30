Wisconsin gets ready to possibly set up field hospitals as virus cases increase

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Wisconsin's chief medical officer for communicable diseases, said the state has been seeing a slower increase in cases and that he believes lives have already been saved thanks to the stay-at-home order. The next two weeks will be critical, he said.

“It could be a lot worse,” he said. “What we’re doing is working.”

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Nearly 200,000 Wisconsin workers who lost their jobs have filed for unemployment benefits since March 15. In a sign of how quickly and severely the outbreak has affected workers, Evers said that on Thursday, the Department of Workforce Development received 400,000 calls during a four-hour period, including more than 160 calls per second at one point.

Evers was working with lawmakers on an aid package to help jobless workers, state businesses, the health care industry and others most directly affected by the outbreak.