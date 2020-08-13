UW still waiting on lion's share of $100M Foxconn pledge

Some critics saw several company announcements relating to University of Wisconsin System campuses in 2018 as a ploy to drum up good publicity for Walker as he mounted a reelection bid.

A group of mostly UW-Madison graduate students formed a group called the Foxhounds to protest the partnership, which they see as too cozy of a relationship for a public university to have with a private company criticized for its labor and environmental practices. In the 2018-19 school year, members circulated anti-Foxconn flyers at a campus career fair and dropped anti-Foxconn banners at a UW Board of Regents meeting.

The Foxhounds have been largely silent over the last academic year, perhaps because there is little to protest when negotiations between UW-Madison and Foxconn appear stalled. But one Foxhounds member, Liam Hutchison, said the group plans to reconvene and continue resistance efforts this fall.

Another state flagship, the University of Illinois, also recently partnered with Foxconn. A company subsidiary last fall pledged $50 million in matching funds over 10 years for a technology center to be housed in the Grainger College of Engineering.

But Illinois' agreement references the dollar amount and includes a payment schedule. College of Engineering spokesman Bill Bell confirmed Wednesday that the university has received what is outlined in the agreement so far — $1.25 million per calendar quarter — and said the program is going well.

