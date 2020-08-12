UW-Madison Chancellor: ‘We’re in a real financial crisis'

“You cannot cut the budget on the back of higher education in this state,” Blank said. “That will be a disaster for the state in the long run. ... We are arguing strongly that we’ve already given at the office and we should have a lower percentage in this next round, but we’ll see what happens.”

Blank said there will be more furloughs and budget cuts beyond those already announced, but the severity of those won’t be known until after fall enrollment numbers are final. Thompson announced Tuesday that there will be a 10% cut in UW System administration employees who are state funded, resulting in an unknown number of layoffs.

Thompson was also lobbying state lawmakers for the ability to borrow money, something Blank said every other flagship campus across the country is able to do.

“We have to have that to get through this next year,” she said.

Wisconsin’s coronavirus cases have been on the rise since mid-June, mirroring spikes across the country. To date, there were more than 62,00 confirmed cases and 1,011 deaths.

Despite everyone’s best efforts to keep the campus open for students, there’s always the possibility it will have to shut down again like it did in March due to the outbreak, Blank said.