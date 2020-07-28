Unsolicited seeds that appear to be from China arriving at Wisconsin homes, state says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Reports nationwide of seeds that appear to come from China showing up unsolicited in mailboxes have confused U.S. agricultural leaders. The reports have now reached Wisconsin, with the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection on Tuesday issuing guidance for Wisconsinites if seeds show up at their homes.

“The types of seeds in the packages are currently unknown and may contain invasive plant species,” the Wisconsin DATCP said in a release Tuesday. “Unsolicited seeds could be invasive species, contain noxious weeds, could introduce diseases to local plants, or could be harmful to livestock. Invasive species and noxious weeds can displace native plants and increase costs of food production.”