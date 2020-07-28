You are the owner of this article.
Unsolicited seeds that appear to be from China arriving at Wisconsin homes, state says
Unsolicited seeds Maryland

Unsolicited seeds that appear to be coming from a Chinese source have been arriving at homes across the country. This image, showing one example of the packaging and seeds, comes from the Maryland Agriculture Department.

MADISON — Reports nationwide of seeds that appear to come from China showing up unsolicited in mailboxes have confused U.S. agricultural leaders. The reports have now reached Wisconsin, with the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection on Tuesday issuing guidance for Wisconsinites if seeds show up at their homes.

"The types of seeds in the packages are currently unknown and may contain invasive plant species," the Wisconsin DATCP said in a release Tuesday. "Unsolicited seeds could be invasive species, contain noxious weeds, could introduce diseases to local plants, or could be harmful to livestock. Invasive species and noxious weeds can displace native plants and increase costs of food production."

If you receive seeds unsolicited, "Do not plant or throw away the seeds," the state advises. Also, if the seeds arrive in a sealed package, don't open it." The DATCP advises those who receive such a package to report it immediately online at bit.ly/3f9aurw.

More than 30 states have issued similar guidance. In Delaware, some of the seeds reportedly came packaged "with jewelry, or another inexpensive item."

"If you receive seeds from China, DO NOT PLANT THEM. And don’t throw them in the trash," the commissioner for the Mississippi Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner posted on Facebook.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says that this appears to be no more than a "brushing scam," but the matter is still being investigated and monitored by authorities nationally.

