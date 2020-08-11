You have permission to edit this article.
Two-month northbound lane closure on Highway 32 in Somers set to begin Friday
Two-month northbound lane closure on Highway 32 in Somers set to begin Friday

SOMERS — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Highway 32 project team is scheduled to put into place a northbound lane closure in order to continue with storm sewer repairs beginning Friday morning and lasting until October.

The closure begins at Kenosha County Highway E (12th Street). Traffic will be able to rejoin Highway 32 (Sheridan Road) at  Highway A (Seventh Street).

Southbound traffic will continue to use Highway 32 during this stage of the project.

Additional traffic and construction information is available online at: projects.511wi.gov/region/southeast.

