'Timing is of the essence': Milwaukee mayor asks Evers for mail-in April 7 election

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett has asked that the upcoming April 7 election process be changed to mail-in ballots only.
In a letter dated Monday to Gov. Tony Evers, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, Barrett spells out his concerns about the upcoming election proceeding as is currently anticipated.
“Having monitored the situation we are experiencing in Milwaukee, I now believe that neither in-person absentee voting nor in-person voting on April 7 is a feasible or safe for our workers or residents,” Barrett wrote.
With 457 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin as of Tuesday, Milwaukee County has been the heaviest hit, with 219 confirmed cases in the county alone.
Election staff concerns
Barrett asked that Evers "modify the election procedure and conduct it entirely through mail ballots," citing concerns about City of Milwaukee Elections Commission staffing during the time.
Barrett said the Elections Commission in Milwaukee cannot maintain sufficient staffing to operate three in-person absentee or early voting locations because the Elections Commission is losing staff daily due to growing concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic and local and state "stay at home" orders.
On Tuesday, Evers issued a "Safer At Home" order, effective at 8 a.m. Wednesday, which closed "nonessential" businesses and asked that people remain in their homes unless visiting the grocery store, pharmacy and other "essential" businesses.
Barrett himself released a stay-at-home order for the City of Milwaukee Monday that mirrors Evers' order.
“As we see more personnel, including longtime dependable workers, choose to stay away from polling sites where many people normally congregate, we need to focus our energy on retaining and attaining people to handle absentee ballots,” Barrett wrote.
Barrett said that the Elections Commission in Milwaukee has already been forced to relocate 15 of its voting sites, and needs to “address 10 more sites.” They would also need sanitation and disinfecting supplies to prepare those sites.
Barrett said that he recognizes the challenges a mail-in election could present, and that it likely could not be completed by April 7.
“This is very real,” Barrett said. “In good conscience, I would not ask one of my loved ones to sit in a room for hours greeting dozens of people during this pandemic. I can’t expect citizens of my city to do that either.”
In the letter, Barrett also spelled out concerns about absentee ballots, which cannot legally be counted until election day. With so many people requesting absentee ballets, Barrett said the City of Milwaukee could see as many as 130,000 absentee ballots, compared to the 62,000 in the 2016 presidential election. He said a “significantly longer processing period” is needed before April 7.
“Timing is of the essence,” Barrett wrote. “Every day spent preparing for in-person voting is a lost opportunity for municipalities to retool their election systems and regain traction with meeting the already heavy demands for absentee ballots.”
