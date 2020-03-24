'Timing is of the essence': Milwaukee mayor asks Evers for mail-in April 7 election

On Tuesday, Evers issued a "Safer At Home" order, effective at 8 a.m. Wednesday, which closed "nonessential" businesses and asked that people remain in their homes unless visiting the grocery store, pharmacy and other "essential" businesses.

Barrett himself released a stay-at-home order for the City of Milwaukee Monday that mirrors Evers' order.

“As we see more personnel, including longtime dependable workers, choose to stay away from polling sites where many people normally congregate, we need to focus our energy on retaining and attaining people to handle absentee ballots,” Barrett wrote.

Barrett said that the Elections Commission in Milwaukee has already been forced to relocate 15 of its voting sites, and needs to “address 10 more sites.” They would also need sanitation and disinfecting supplies to prepare those sites.

Barrett said that he recognizes the challenges a mail-in election could present, and that it likely could not be completed by April 7.

“This is very real,” Barrett said. “In good conscience, I would not ask one of my loved ones to sit in a room for hours greeting dozens of people during this pandemic. I can’t expect citizens of my city to do that either.”