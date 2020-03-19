'The right thing to do:' UW System offers prorated room and board for students forced out of dorms

MADISON — The University of Wisconsin System will refund prorated housing and dining charges for the rest of the spring semester for students who have had to leave their universities during the coronavirus pandemic.

UW System President Ray Cross said Thursday the decision is in response to the COVID-19 outbreak and the transition to classes being delivered through alternative methods.

Cross calls the reimbursement “the right thing to do.” University chancellors were consulted and agreed with the decision.

Prorated reimbursements will exclude the period of the originally scheduled spring break and will be issued at the close of the spring semester. Students will not be able to credit those funds toward future semesters because of rules about awarding federal financial aid.

