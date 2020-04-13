Testing restrictions for COVID-19 are being lifted; more people will be allowed to get tested

MADISON — More people, not just medical professionals or those who have been hospitalized, are going to be able to be tested for COVID-19 with a doctor’s order under new advisement from the Centers for Disease Control and the State of Wisconsin.
The state’s lab testing capacity has greatly increased over the past month. Every day since March 31, more than 3,300 tests were completed across the state at 20 different private and public labs. In the middle of March, fewer than 2,000 were being completed, according to new data released by the Department of Health Services.
With the expanded capacity, Ryan Westergaard, the chief medical officer of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ Bureau of Communicable Diseases, said that doctors can start giving tests to more people — although medical professionals and people who are hospitalized will still have their tests prioritized at the two public testing labs.
Those restrictions were put in place so that the most vulnerable people could find out if they had COVID-19. But, since testing capacities have expanded so much, restricting who can get tested no longer seems necessary. More people being tested is not expected to create a backlog of tests, as had been feared earlier, according to state health officials.
Westergaard said the state’s new advisement for physicians is: “If they (the doctor) understand the clinical picture (of the patient) and they do an evaluation and they think COVID-19 might be the diagnosis, they can feel free to order that test.”
Doctors can send the order for the test to the 18 private labs doing COVID-19 testing around the state, Westergaard said. “There really should not be any restrictions” on who gets tested anymore, he continued. If the doctors “they feel like it’s the best thing for their patient, they can order a test and send it to one of these other (18) labs.”
RACINE STRONG
America Strong
Getting some exercise
Sign of the Times
Promoting democracy in trying times
Crafty cousins
Loading up
Curbside
In wait
Lathrop Avenue Maze
Taking a moment
Jogging
Taking precautions
Enjoying the outdoors while social distancing
Early voting
A lonely church
Packed drive-thru
As Alice Cooper once said...
Men at work
Timers Beverage Center
Stairs closed
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.