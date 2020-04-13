Testing restrictions for COVID-19 are being lifted; more people will be allowed to get tested

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MADISON — More people, not just medical professionals or those who have been hospitalized, are going to be able to be tested for COVID-19 with a doctor’s order under new advisement from the Centers for Disease Control and the State of Wisconsin.

The state’s lab testing capacity has greatly increased over the past month. Every day since March 31, more than 3,300 tests were completed across the state at 20 different private and public labs. In the middle of March, fewer than 2,000 were being completed, according to new data released by the Department of Health Services.

With the expanded capacity, Ryan Westergaard, the chief medical officer of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ Bureau of Communicable Diseases, said that doctors can start giving tests to more people — although medical professionals and people who are hospitalized will still have their tests prioritized at the two public testing labs.

Those restrictions were put in place so that the most vulnerable people could find out if they had COVID-19. But, since testing capacities have expanded so much, restricting who can get tested no longer seems necessary. More people being tested is not expected to create a backlog of tests, as had been feared earlier, according to state health officials.