Steil plans virtual panel discussion on mental health

RACINE — U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil has scheduled a virtual Children’s Mental Health Forum for 10 a.m. on Thursday. Steil and local, state and federal panelists will bring attention to issues surrounding children’s mental health, ending the stigma, learning best practices and understanding COVID-19’s impact on children.
Last year, Steil held a Children’s Mental Health Forum at Case High School in Mount Pleasant, but COVID-19concerns preclude that from happening this year.
Panelists scheduled to join Steil on Thursday nclude:
- Dr. Anita Everett: Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services (SAMHSA), director of the Center for Mental Health Services
- Amy Herbst, vice president of mental health at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin
- Kevin Baldwin, a concerned parent from Pleasant Prairie
- Greg Winkler, deputy director of the Rock County Human Services Department
- Kelli Thompson, Wisconsin state public defender
- Sonja Robinson, student services coordinator for the School District of Janesville
- And a representative from Mercyhealth
This is a free event and open to the public. Those interested in attending can RSVP by using the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEufu6trzgqHdDVB4cZ4u9-fS9kn_4S-kgQ. After RSVPing, you will receive a confirmation email containing information on how to join the event on Aug. 6. Please note that the event will be limited to the first 75 registrants.
Members of the public will have an opportunity to ask questions following Rep. Steil’s discussion with the panelists.
