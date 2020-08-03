Steil plans virtual panel discussion on mental health

RACINE — U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil has scheduled a virtual Children’s Mental Health Forum for 10 a.m. on Thursday. Steil and local, state and federal panelists will bring attention to issues surrounding children’s mental health, ending the stigma, learning best practices and understanding COVID-19’s impact on children.

This is a free event and open to the public. Those interested in attending can RSVP by using the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEufu6trzgqHdDVB4cZ4u9-fS9kn_4S-kgQ. After RSVPing, you will receive a confirmation email containing information on how to join the event on Aug. 6. Please note that the event will be limited to the first 75 registrants.