Steil introduces bill that would double penalties for fraudsters selling phony COVID cures

WASHINGTON — Millions of coronavirus-related scam incidents are being reported across the country.

Some of them are text messages purveying a vaccine for the coronavirus, even though no vaccine has been made, nor will one be ready for months. Others are social media posts and messages, selling nonexistent masks and other hard-to-find equipment; those who fall for the purchase will often give up personal information or credit card numbers for items that don’t actually exists, while the scammers electronically flee with their victims’ money.

A new bill, introduced on May 22 by U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., would double the penalties for people who conduct those scams.

“I’ve heard time and again from people in Wisconsin about the number of times they’re being contacted by scammers. The statistics show that’s true. And on occasion, they (the scammers) are being successful,” Steil said in a videoconference Wednesday.