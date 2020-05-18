Stapleton reschedules concerts to 2021

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MILWAUKEE — Country singer Chris Stapleton announced Monday that he will be moving dates for his All-American Road Show tour to 2021. The rescheduled tour is now set to bring Stapleton to Summerfest on July 8, 2021, at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

"We are very sorry to announce that this year’s All-American Road Show has been postponed and rescheduled for 2021," said Stapleton. "We’ve made this decision with the health and safety of our fans, touring family and the communities we travel through as our number one priority."

Ticket holders are asked to hold onto their original tickets, as those will be honored for the rescheduled concert on July 8, 2021. Refunds will be available from the original point of purchase for 30 days from the announcement of the rescheduled date. Fans who purchased tickets from the Summerfest Box Office will have 30 days to request refunds from the date it reopens.

For a list of Stapleton's tour dates, go online to ChrisStapleton.com/tour.

