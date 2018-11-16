MADISON — Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel will announce Monday whether he plans to seek a recount in his race against Democrat Josh Kaul.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission announced Friday that based on canvassed vote totals Kaul got 17,190 more votes than Schimel. That is within the 1 percentage point margin that would allow for a recount, but Schimel would have to pay for it.
The Associated Press did not call the race last week because it was too close. Schimel also did not concede, saying he wanted to wait for the canvass to be complete.
His campaign spokesman Johnny Koremenos said Schimel plans to review the results over the weekend and announce his intentions Monday. His deadline for deciding is Wednesday.
Schimel said on election night that it appeared Kaul had won, but he stopped short of conceding.
