Sam Hunt Summerfest concert rescheduled

MILWAUKEE — Country singer Sam Hunt announced that out of an abundance of caution for fans, crew and venue staff, he has rescheduled June dates for The Southside Summer Tour with special guests Kip Moore, Travis Denning and Ernest. The concert originally scheduled for June 26 is now scheduled to take place Friday, Sept. 4, at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater at Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive.

Summerfest previously announced that the 2020 edition of the festival is now scheduled to take place over three weekends — Sept. 3-5, 10-12 and 17-19.

Ticket holders are asked to hold onto their original ticket, as it will be honored for the Sept. 4 rescheduled concert. Refunds will be available from the original point of purchase. Due to Gov. Evers Safer at Home order, the Summerfest box office is closed until further notice.

