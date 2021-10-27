Racine County Sheriff's Office announces it has been conducting an election investigation; few details released

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

City & WEC

The City of Racine says it was unaware that such an investigation was going on.

“I have no idea what you’re talking about,” City Clerk Tara Coolidge, who coordinates elections in the city, said Wednesday afternoon when asked about the sheriff’s announcement, according to Shannon Powell, spokesman for the city and Mayor Cory Mason's chief of staff.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission, which has repeatedly pushed back against claims of widespread fraud, had no direct comment on the sheriff's announcement. "We don’t have any information to provide at this point, but check back following tomorrow’s press conference once we learn more," Riley Vetterkind, the new spokesperson for the WEC, said in an email.

Legislature

A Republican-ordered investigation headed by former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman — who has kept all of his investigation’s work secret, including who is on the payroll and what the taxpayer money is being used for — is ongoing.

Multiple law enforcement officers were allegedly hired when Gableman’s investigation was just starting out, but they quit upon realizing the size of the workload, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said.