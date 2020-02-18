Primus scheduled to perform classic Rush album at Summerfest

MILWAUKEE — The band Primus is planning to pay homage to rock legends Rush this summer with “A Tribute to Kings,” a cross-country tour that will feature the San Francisco Bay Area trio playing Rush’s classic 1977 album “A Farewell to Kings” in its entirety, in addition to their own music.
The band is scheduled to make a stop in Milwaukee on July 7 to play at the BMO Harris Pavilion at Summerfest.
Australian hard- rockers Wolfmother are scheduled to open for Primus’ entire tour with additional support from The Sword and Battles.
You have free articles remaining.
A special pre-sale, including VIP upgrade options, are scheduled to go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19. General public ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21. Ticket and show information can be found online at primusville.com.
“A little over one year ago, Ler Lalonde and I started kicking the idea around of Primus performing a series of shows featuring an iconic Rush album from our youth,” says bandleader Les Claypool. “Being that ‘A Farewell to Kings’ was the first Rush record I ever heard, and that it contains my all-time favorite Rush tune, ‘Cygnus X1,’ the choice narrowed quickly.
“Geddy (Lee), Alex (Lifeson) and Neil (Peart) had been superheroes to Larry (LaLonde), Herb (Alexander) and I in our teens, so when we all became pals while touring together in the early ‘90s, we were pretty delighted,” Claypool said in a release, “partially because of the musical geek-out factor but mostly because the three guys whom we had admired so much from afar, turned out to be truly great, down-to-earth humans, and like us, a tad eccentric.”
Claypool said the “Tribute to Kings” tour will be “just as it is implied, a respectful and loving tribute to three spectacular musicians, songwriters, legends and friends.”
Claypool said that several years ago he had done a similar type tour with his band Colonel Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, when it covered Pink Floyd’s “Animals” album in its entirety.