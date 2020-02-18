Primus scheduled to perform classic Rush album at Summerfest

MILWAUKEE — The band Primus is planning to pay homage to rock legends Rush this summer with “A Tribute to Kings,” a cross-country tour that will feature the San Francisco Bay Area trio playing Rush’s classic 1977 album “A Farewell to Kings” in its entirety, in addition to their own music.

The band is scheduled to make a stop in Milwaukee on July 7 to play at the BMO Harris Pavilion at Summerfest.

Australian hard- rockers Wolfmother are scheduled to open for Primus’ entire tour with additional support from The Sword and Battles.

A special pre-sale, including VIP upgrade options, are scheduled to go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19. General public ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21. Ticket and show information can be found online at primusville.com.

“A little over one year ago, Ler Lalonde and I started kicking the idea around of Primus performing a series of shows featuring an iconic Rush album from our youth,” says bandleader Les Claypool. “Being that ‘A Farewell to Kings’ was the first Rush record I ever heard, and that it contains my all-time favorite Rush tune, ‘Cygnus X1,’ the choice narrowed quickly.