Ozzy Osbourne cancels tour, Summerfest show

MILWAUKEE — Ozzy Osbourne’s 2020 North American “No More Tours 2” tour has been cancelled to allow Osbourne time to continue to recover from various health issues he has faced over the past year, Summerfest announced Monday night.

Osbourne, 71, had been scheduled to perform on July 1 at Summerfest.

Following promotional obligations for his new "Ordinary Man" album (due to be released on Friday), Osbourne will head to Europe for additional treatments, his publicists said in a release.

“I’m so thankful that everyone has been patient because I’ve had a (expletive) year,” Osbourne said. “Unfortunately, I won’t be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six to eight weeks.

“I don’t want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it’s just not fair to the fans," the former lead man for Black Sabbath said. "I’d rather they get a refund now and when I do the North American tour down the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time.”

Refunds are available at the original point of purchase. All refunds, including fees, will be returned directly to the credit card used. Additionally, ticket holders who purchased “No More Tours 2” tickets will have first access to tickets when the next tour is announced, the release stated.

