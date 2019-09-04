{{featured_button_text}}

WAUKEGAN — A storm that prompted “numerous reports of funnels” to the National Weather Service on Tuesday evening near Waukegan National Airport sent one car rolling, and damaged trees and power lines, according to authorities.

“A lone storm over far northern Illinois early Tuesday evening did become severe just before moving out into Lake Michigan, with a swath of narrow wind damage in north Waukegan, likely from a tornado,” the weather service reported just before 9:30 p.m. via its social media accounts.

“Also, this storm continued across the entire lake over two and a half hours, potentially producing multiple waterspouts as it did (such as off the Lake County shore), and severe weather into far southwest Michigan,” the report added.

One person suffered “very minor” injuries in the storm, Waukegan Fire Chief George Bridges said.

The Fire Department thought it was responding to a car crash, but the victim told firefighters she hadn’t hit anything and wasn’t hit by anything, Bridges said. Her car just rolled.

The storm damage started near West Yorkhouse Road and North Lewis Avenue and then ended east toward the lake, Bridges said.

The weather service reported around 7 p.m. that it was looking into reports of a funnel cloud observed near the airport.

“Storm cell that has moved over northern Lake County is now drifted out over Lake (Michigan). This has had rotation and we have received numerous reports of funnels,” the weather service’s Chicago office reported.

The weather service reported later that it was “working with Lake County and Waukegan Emergency Management into Wednesday to determine details” of the storm.

A storm report posted late Tuesday by the weather service put the time of the storm at 6:40 p.m. and reported minor damage to commercial buildings, a car rolled onto its roof and tree damage at the Lyons Woods Forest Preserve on Sheridan Road.

“Probable tornado based on visual evidence, but will determine officially on Wednesday morning,” the report added.

From Tribune News Service

