Mysterious syndrome linked to COVID-19 identified at Children's Hospital

WAUWATOSA — Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), a syndrome still not fully understood and appearing in children who have come in contact with COVID-19, has been identified in patients at Children’s Wisconsin hospital in Wauwatosa.

The hospital has not said how many cases have been identified in the Milwaukee area, but noted that there are multiple cases. Most of the cases have come from kids who live in southeastern Wisconsin, which is also where COVID-19 is most prevalent in the state, according to Dr. Frank Zhu, Children’s medical director for infection control and prevention.

According to medical professionals still trying to understand the new syndrome, MIS-C appears to be caused by the body’s response to COVID.

It appears in children who test positive on antibody tests but tested negative on nasal swab tests for COVID — meaning they previously had come in contact with the novel coronavirus, but no longer have an active infection. There also is not a specific test for MIS-C, and it can present in children who did not show prior COVID-like symptoms.