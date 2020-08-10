Milwaukee Zoo sponsoring Green Art Contest

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY — The Zoological Society of Milwaukee is hosting its annual Green Art Contest with a virtual twist for kids of all artistic level ages 17 and younger.

Kids can learn about animals and conservation while creating a piece of art out of various discarded materials such as metal cans, plastic bottles and containers, paper, cardboard, etc.

This year’s theme is “A Sea of Art.” Participants are encouraged to turn trash into art-related animals and living things found underwater. Contest entries will be divided by age and a winner will be chosen from each age category. Winners will receive prizes such as animal sponsorships and plush-toy animals.

To encourage social distancing, the art projects will be displayed online this year. Registration is due Friday. Parents can arrange to drop off the art project starting the week of Aug. 24.

Each project will be photographed and put on the society website, zoosociety.org, and the society Facebook page, facebook.com/ZooPass.

For all contest rules and guidelines, go online to zoosociety.org/SponsorAnimal/GreenArt/.

