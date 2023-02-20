MILWAUKEE — A new series of bobbleheads highlighting higher education of Black Americans is available at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee.

The hall of fame and museum made bobbleheads from 13 historically Black colleges and universities to celebrate Black History Month.

"We’re excited to release this long-overdue collection of HBCU bobbleheads,” said Phil Sklar, co-founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. “We know these bobbleheads, which celebrate the rich history of these 13 amazing institutions, will be very popular with the alumni, students, faculty, staff, fans and communities.”

The schools are the Alabama A&M University Bulldogs, Alabama State University Hornets, Delaware State University Hornets, Florida A&M University Rattlers, Fayetteville State University Broncos, Grambling State University Tigers, Howard University Bison, Jackson State University Tigers, Morgan State University Bears, North Carolina A&T State University Aggies, North Carolina Central University Eagles, Norfolk State University Spartans and Tuskegee University Golden Tigers.

Primarily located in the South and founded during the Reconstruction era, there are more than 100 U.S. colleges identified by the Department of Education as HBCUs. The schools were originally established in the 19th century to make quality, accredited higher education available to Black Americans. Because of slavery, segregation and systemic racism, traditionally white institutions denied Black Americans admission.

The Higher Education Act of 1965 defines HBCUs as accredited higher education institutions established before 1964 whose “principal mission was, and is, the education of Black Americans.”

In the past, these institutions admitted only Black students. Today, HBCUs admit learners of all races. Prominent HBCU graduates include Martin Luther King Jr., United States Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall and United States Vice President Kamala Harris.

The HBCU bobbleheads are only available through the hall of fame and museum’s online store. The Alabama State, Delaware State Grambling State and Howard bobbleheads are scheduled to arrive in April, while the other bobbleheads are scheduled to ship in June.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, which opened in February 2019, is located at 170 S. 1st St. in Milwaukee.

