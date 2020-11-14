 Skip to main content
Man critically wounded by gunfire on West Sixth Street
Racine

RACINE — Racine Police on Saturday were continuing to investigate a shooting incident in the 1500 block of West Sixth Street.

Racine Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Chad Melby said that officers responded to a 3:39 p.m. Friday call “for an adult male shot multiple times.”

“The victim was located at an address on North Memorial Drive and transported to the hospital,” Melby said. “The victim remains in critical condition. A male suspect was taken into custody shortly after the shooting and the investigation is ongoing.”

