Loaded handgun found in carry-on at Dane County Regional Airport

A loaded handgun was found in carry-on luggage at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday morning, the Transportation Security Administration reported.

During routine security screening flyers go through on the way to airport gates, a TSA officer spotted the image of a handgun on the X-ray screen about 5 a.m. Monday and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office was alerted, TSA said in a statement.

The unidentified traveler, a Wonewoc resident, had a concealed carry permit, TSA said.

TSA may impose civil penalties of up to $13,910 per violation per person, but a typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100, said TSA, which did not specify what Monday’s offender faced.

The complete list of civil penalties is on the TSA website. If a traveler with a gun is a member of TSA PreCheck, that individual will lose their TSA PreCheck privileges for a period of time.

“Carelessly traveling with a loaded firearm is a public safety concern, considering it could accidentally be discharged during a search,” Wisconsin TSA Federal Security Director Mark Lendvay said in a statement. “I strongly urge all gun owners to ensure they know where their firearm is before traveling to the airport.”

This is the first firearm stopped at Dane County Regional Airport this year, after seven were detected in 2021, TSA said.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter.

