Legislators to choose if they want to meet in-person or virtually during special Assembly session

MADISON — Although the date of the Wisconsin Legislature's special session related to COVID-19 is yet to be determined, state leaders are finalizing the rules of how the session will be conducted.

In the Assembly, each representative will be able to choose whether he or she wants to travel to the state Capitol to meet in person, or if he or she wants to video conference in via Skype for Business.

This would be to allow legislators to make their own decisions regarding social distancing rules.

Kit Beyer, a spokeswoman for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, said that Capitol building did not need any new technology added in order to pull this off.

And WisEye.org, the web service that livestreams all Senate and Assembly sessions already, will be able to switch its camera between whoever is speaking, whether they are on the floor or speaking from somewhere else via Skype.

On Twitter on Wednesday, Vos said that a technology test went well, ensuring the Assembly's semi-virtual meeting will go well.

Beyer said that she expects Vos to attend the still-to-be-scheduled session in person.

