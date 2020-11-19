Lawsuit alleges Tyson managers bet on how many workers would contract COVID-19 at Iowa plant

"It’s unsafe every day. It’s a scary moment coming here," he said. "But I got bills to pay, so it’s like — you have a choice, but it’s either be without a job or get sick."

The worker, who relies on his paycheck to feed his children, said he was provided $500 monthly bonuses for coming to work every day. He said his department was told they would lose their jobs if they didn't come to work. County supervisor Chris Schwartz said workers told him that attendance bonuses were being offered to them, too.

The worker described Tyson supervisors as "vengeful" and said they don't allow workers to speak publicly about plant conditions. One worker told a Courier reporter Thursday that they might be "beaten up" or "chased out" for talking to workers.

“I came straight from the prison system to here," the worker said. "Coming from the prison system dealing with COVID inside of prison, to coming out here to a plant that has a high percentage of COVID — it’s scary because I got children, and I’m like taking my chances. I got to pay bills."

Schwartz called for Waterloo's meat processing plant to close in the spring during COVID-19. More than 1,000 of Tyson's 2,800 Waterloo workers got COVID-19 in the spring, leading the company to temporarily stop operations and reopen with some new safety measures.