Law enforcement wages, benefits across Wisconsin

La Crosse: Officers serving on the La Crosse unit receive an annual base pay of $56,000 to $70,000. The city also offers benefits including up to six weeks of paid vacation, up to 120 days of sick leave and education incentives.

Eau Claire: The average hourly wage for officers in the City of Eau Claire ranges from $22.93 to $33.53, a salary of about $48,000- $70,000. Cadets at this department are offered an hourly salary of $22.37 while attending academy.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha: The City of Kenosha offers a starting annual wage between $62,376 and $77,472 to their police officers. Kenosha provides a Duty-Related Death Benefit of a lump sum equivalent to one year of the affected officer’s salary. Other benefits included deferred compensation, tuition reimbursement of up to $3,000 per year and a health savings account.

Mequon: The position as a police officer in the City of Mequon offers a starting wage of $60,000. Mequon offers a complete benefit package, as well as compensation for those attending police academy.

McFarland: The McFarland Police Department offers a monthly wage between $3,628.80- $4,717.44, which is about $44,000- $57,000 annually. McFarland officers are allowed a take-home vehicle, a uniform allowance and educational reimbursement.