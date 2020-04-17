Kids from Wisconsin cancels 2020 tour season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MILWAUKEE — The Board of the Directors for the Kids From Wisconsin, the touring teen musical ensemble, has canceled its 2020 touring season after considering the health and safety of both the performers and the large audiences that come out to see them as they travel across the state each summer.

The group showcases musicians, singers and dancers, ages 15-20 from throughout the state.

The board reported that there is no assurance any of the training venues will be open or available in time to prepare for the season. In addition to cancelling 38 performances in Wisconsin, Iowa and Michigan, the decision also affects 15 hands-on performing arts workshops and a specially designed “sensory-friendly” performance.

At this point, the decision does not affect their annual performances at Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, which is still scheduled to run Aug. 6-16.

“We are a developing a contingency plan for a safe, online way to run rehearsals throughout the summer, so we can be prepared to support this iconic event,” said Tina Weiss, Kids from Wisconsin executive director. “We haven’t missed a State Fair in over 50 years, but we have never seen anything like the COVID-19 pandemic.”

