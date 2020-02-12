Khalid to headline new American Family Insurance Amphitheater at Summerfest on June 27

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest on Wednesday announced that R&B/pop artist Khalid with special guest Jessie Reyez will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 27. This will be the first time that Khalid has performed at Summerfest.
Tickets go on sale on sale at noon Friday, Feb. 21, at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com, or in person at the venue box office, and include admission to Summerfest.
The performance is to take place at the redeveloped American Family Insurance Amphitheater, which festival organizers say will add improved sight lines, improved accessibility, new food and beverage offerings, expanded concourses with views of Milwaukee’s downtown, increased restrooms and more.
About Khalid
Multi-platinum selling global superstar Khalid, who was recently named one of Time’s Most Influential People of 2019, recently released his sophomore album "Free Spirit," which was declared a New York Times Critic’s Pick and was called “superb” by the Associated Press.
Khalid catapulted into massive worldwide success when he released his first single “Location” right before his high school graduation. The song’s domination (five-time platinum) led to Khalid’s major label deal with Right Hand Music Group/RCA Records followed by the release of his debut album, the double platinum certified, "American Teen." The album, which garnered Khalid five Grammy nominations, received critical acclaim with Rolling Stone calling Khalid a “pop prodigy” and TIME Magazine stating, “His thoughtful, relatable reflections on modern youth culture and the limitations of love are just as pitch-perfect as his soulful, measured delivery.”
About Reyez
Toronto based singer-songwriter and rising global hiphop artist Jessie Reyez has debuted her single “Imported” with 6LACK from her forthcoming studio album, slated for 2020 release via FMLY/Island Records. Last year’s monumental accomplishments included a sold-out 30-date tour, the Fall 2018 release of her Grammy nominated second EP, "Being Human in Public," which gained wide-spread acclaim from fans and critics alike. Last year, her critically acclaimed single “Figures” was certified gold in the U.S. She also performed her hit single “Apple Juice” at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, where she was nominated for Push Artist of the Year. The young artist also had a slew of collaborations with many notable artists including Eminem, Daniel Caesar, Sam Smith, and co-writing credits on Dua Lipa’s hit song “One Kiss” with Calvin Harris.