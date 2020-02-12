Khalid to headline new American Family Insurance Amphitheater at Summerfest on June 27

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest on Wednesday announced that R&B/pop artist Khalid with special guest Jessie Reyez will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 27. This will be the first time that Khalid has performed at Summerfest.

Tickets go on sale on sale at noon Friday, Feb. 21, at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com, or in person at the venue box office, and include admission to Summerfest.

The performance is to take place at the redeveloped American Family Insurance Amphitheater, which festival organizers say will add improved sight lines, improved accessibility, new food and beverage offerings, expanded concourses with views of Milwaukee’s downtown, increased restrooms and more.

About Khalid

Multi-platinum selling global superstar Khalid, who was recently named one of Time’s Most Influential People of 2019, recently released his sophomore album "Free Spirit," which was declared a New York Times Critic’s Pick and was called “superb” by the Associated Press.