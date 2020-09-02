Kenosha's faith leaders try to show unity despite few people from either side listening

KENOSHA — At about 2 p.m. Tuesday at the northwestern corner of Civic Center Park, a couple street preachers tried to get the attention of the disparate groups of demonstrators around them. One of them, a young Milwaukeean in a sweatshirt covered in Bible verses, calls on those in the crowd to “turn away from sin” before reading passages from his Bible into a loudspeaker. There were at least a hundred people surrounding him in the street and in the park, but few appeared to be listening.
In the middle of the intersection, one Trump supporter yelled that an “elderly woman” had been pushed while the woman he was pointing at just looked confused and walked away. Another scuffle broke out between two women, a Trump supporter and a BLM demonstrator, when the BLM demonstrator splashed a bottle of water on the Trump supporter.
Other BLM supporters yelled into a megaphone, calling on people to stay in the streets until reform comes. A Trump-supporting man started using his smartphone to recording himself nearby, yelling that “All Lives Matter” to counter a chant of “Black Lives Matter.”
There were a lot of people talking and yelling at the packed intersection, but not many listening.
“Look at this failure to listen, look at this chaos,” Street Preacher Matt Kearney, of Zion, Illinois, said to the unhearing crowd from his makeshift pulpit.
Seeking a place of healing
Minutes after Kearney passed off the microphone at Civic Center Park, more than a dozen local faith leaders gathered blocks away on the steps of Simmons Neighborhood Library as a light drizzle began to fall. Unlike the scenes on Sheridan Road, where hundreds of people yelled at and yelled over one another, it felt almost peaceful — although the murmur of demonstrations could still be heard.
“We wanted a counter-message to the political message, with all the focus on law enforcement and the damage to the city and all the negative news of the last days,” said Rabbi Dena Feingold of Beth Hillel Temple, which is located across the street from the park.
The local faith leaders weren’t trying to get public attention, although some members of the press were notified ahead of time. At that moment, during an incredibly tense day throughout their city amid an incredibly tense week, they just wanted to “create a holy space in the midst of all of this” together, Feingold said. “The whole city was desecrated by what happened here: by death, by destruction.”
“We wanted to be a moral voice,” Feingold continued. “We stand in support of Black lives.”
The day before, 23 area faith leaders had co-signed a letter addressed to President Donald Trump asking him not to come to any of their places of worship unless he was “to listen to our members.” The request was a direct reaction to how Trump had ordered the use of force to clear out completely peaceful demonstrators from a church outside the White House on June 1 so he could pose for photos in broad daylight at the damaged St. John's Episcopal Church. Erik David Carlson, lead minister at Bradford Community Church Unitarian Universalist, said they never heard back from the president’s staff.
“We differ greatly on issues of theology,” Carlson said of the diverse group of Kenoshan faith leaders, “but we all agree that our places of worship are not a photo opportunity. He said that the unified faith leaders feared they could be used as a “political tool.”
Right now, many of their places of worship are boarded up. A couple have reported damage. The group didn’t want to draw attention to that.
“I came to this beautiful city 14 years ago. I called this place my home,” Rev. Anita Lang of Immanuel United Methodist Church, who was born in Chile, said. “We all are facing this time together.”
“The act of sending healing energy into the world is known by many names. I call it prayer,” added Rev. Dr. Monica Cummings of Bradford Community Church Unitarian Universalist. “We offer prayers to Jacob and his family after he was shot in the back … We pray that the calm remains after the president leaves town. We pray that calm remains as healing continues.”
Racism, policing, faith
“Kenosha is literally a microcosm of America right now,” Kearney said in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon, accompanied by a video of the intersection of 57th Street and Sheridan Road.
Kearney said that he grew up in a majority white community and never had a bad experience with a cop. “I’ve grown up trusting police,” he said.
That perspective started changing after Kearney married his wife, who is Black and “has had some bad experiences” with law enforcement.
She’s been pulled over without reason, he said. And Black friend once confided in Kearney about the time his license plate was expired by one month and so police pulled him over, handcuffed him and searched his vehicle inside and out even though no actual crime had been committed while he was on his way to picking up his son from school. Kearney noted that there is “legitimate fear” of police in many communities and that he has grown since he has “learned from the experiences of others” by listening.
Kearney notes the challenge a lot of officers face when they continuously surrounded by communities that don’t like them. “Compassion fatigue is real,” the preacher said. “When you’re around constant crime ... that’s hard.”
He added: “I believe there’s real hate in our country. A lot of what’s been going on in our country is fear.”
Praying for calm
