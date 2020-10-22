Indoor bar/restaurant service ban starts Friday in several suburban Chicago counties

Starting Friday, tighter COVID-19 restrictions will be imposed for two more Illinois regions, including several suburban Chicago counties, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced this week.
By week’s end, four of the state’s 11 regions will be following the tighter guidelines, including an 11 p.m. closing time and a ban on indoor service at bars and restaurants. The new mitigation measures for Regions 7 and 8 — which include Will, Kankakee, Kane and DuPage counties in northeast Illinois — will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday.
“If you’re getting tired, you’ve let your guard down, now is the time to pick it back up,” Pritzker said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon. “Mask up, wash your hands, keep your distance. We have to manage through this until the effective treatments and vaccines are fully tested and ready for distribution.”
On Monday, the governor announced new restrictions for Region 5, which consists of 20 counties in southern Illinois. Those rules will go into effect on Thursday. And Region 1, which includes Rockford in northwest Illinois, has been under heightened restrictions since Oct. 3.
Region 4, which includes seven Metro East counties, was under heightened restrictions, but those were rolled back on Oct. 9 after the area’s positivity rate fell to 5.8%, down from 10.5% on Aug. 27.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has said that restrictions will be tightened in a region if the seven-day rolling positivity rate is above 8% for three consecutive days, or if hospitalizations increase.
Statewide, COVID-19 cases have increased dramatically in October. Over the past week, Illinois has reported six of its 10 highest daily case counts since the start of the pandemic.
