{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE GENEVA — Lake Geneva police said a man from suburban Chicago was found dead Friday in a possible drowning near a boat pier on Geneva Lake.

The victim's name has not been released, although police described him as a 69-year-old man from Mundelein, Ill.

According to the Lake Geneva Police Department, the man's body was recovered about 8:30 a.m. near a boat pier and boat launch at Wrigley Drive and Baker Street.

Witnesses had reported spotting a man floating face down in the water in a possible drowning.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Lake Geneva police and fire crews responded, but lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.

The incident occurred about one hour before nearby Riviera Beach opened to the public with lifeguards on duty.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Assistant Managing Editor

Pete Wicklund is the local editor for The Journal Times.

Load comments