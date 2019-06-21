LAKE GENEVA — Lake Geneva police said a man from suburban Chicago was found dead Friday in a possible drowning near a boat pier on Geneva Lake.
The victim's name has not been released, although police described him as a 69-year-old man from Mundelein, Ill.
According to the Lake Geneva Police Department, the man's body was recovered about 8:30 a.m. near a boat pier and boat launch at Wrigley Drive and Baker Street.
Witnesses had reported spotting a man floating face down in the water in a possible drowning.
Lake Geneva police and fire crews responded, but lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.
The incident occurred about one hour before nearby Riviera Beach opened to the public with lifeguards on duty.
