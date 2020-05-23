I-94 resurfacing project in western Waukesha County set to begin on Tuesday

WAUKESHA COUNTY — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation on Tuesday is scheduled to begin resurfacing Interstate 94 between state Highway 83 and the county line in western Waukesha County. The project is expected to end mid-fall.
There will be reduced speed limits in place during times of lane restrictions in the work zone. During the remaining time frame, speed limits will remain unchanged. The project calls for a 4-inch removal and replacement, base patching, cable barrier, traffic signals, guardrail, polymer overlay, methacrylate sealer and any incidental items that might arise.
Traffic will be impacted by overnight I-94 lane closures and limited off-peak closures on state Highway 67. There are two overnight full closures planned on Highway 67 for a polymer overlay. Ramp widening and signal work will also require some off-peak closures on Highway 83.
Additional information about traffic in the area can be found online at https://projects.511wi.gov/94waukesha/.
Bird's-eye view photos of Foxconn
Racine-area certified financial planner Michael Haubrich has taken Journal Times reporter Michael Burke on several flights for the purpose of taking documentary photos of Foxconn Technology Group's developing campus in Mount Pleasant.
Foxconn High Performance Computing Data Center
Foxconn HPCDC
Foxconn, Feb. 3
Foxconn Feb. 3
Foxconn Feb. 3
Foxconn Feb. 3
Foxconn, Dec. 15, 2019
Foxconn aerial 12/15
Foxconn aerial 12/15
Foxconn "fab" Oct. 18
Foxconn aerial, "fab" Oct. 18
Foxconn aerial Oct. 18
Foxconn aerials, Oct. 18
Foxconn aerials, Sept. 20, 2019
Foxconn aerials
Foxconn aerials
Foxconn aerials
Foxconn aerials
Foxconn aerials
Foxconn aerials
Foxconn aerials
Foxconn aerials
Foxconn aerials
Foxconn aerials
Foxconn aerials
Foxconn aerials
Foxconn aerials
Foxconn aerials
Foxconn aerials
Foxconn aerials
Foxconn aerials
Foxconn aerials
Foxconn aerials
Mike Haubrich with plane
