I-94 resurfacing project in western Waukesha County set to begin on Tuesday

WAUKESHA COUNTY — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation on Tuesday is scheduled to begin resurfacing Interstate 94 between state Highway 83 and the county line in western Waukesha County. The project is expected to end mid-fall.

There will be reduced speed limits in place during times of lane restrictions in the work zone. During the remaining time frame, speed limits will remain unchanged. The project calls for a 4-inch removal and replacement, base patching, cable barrier, traffic signals, guardrail, polymer overlay, methacrylate sealer and any incidental items that might arise.

Traffic will be impacted by overnight I-94 lane closures and limited off-peak closures on state Highway 67. There are two overnight full closures planned on Highway 67 for a polymer overlay. Ramp widening and signal work will also require some off-peak closures on Highway 83.

Additional information about traffic in the area can be found online at https://projects.511wi.gov/94waukesha/.

