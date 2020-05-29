Hundreds of protesters gather in Milwaukee; briefly close part of Interstate 43

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MILWAUKEE — Hundreds of protesters in Milwaukee, expressing anger over the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis, temporarily blocked a section of Interstate 43 near Downtown Milwaukee on Friday.

Live videos taken at the scene shows protesters — who were of varied race and age, some of whom wore masks — chanting “What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now!” and “I can’t breathe!” and “No justice, no peace!”

At 3:14 p.m. Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation issued an alert saying that all lanes were blocked on Interstate 43 near Fond du Lac Avenue (Highway 145). A half-hour later, the incident was considered “cleared” after the protesters moved on at the urging of police.