Hundreds of protesters gather in Milwaukee; briefly close part of Interstate 43
MILWAUKEE — Hundreds of protesters in Milwaukee, expressing anger over the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis, temporarily blocked a section of Interstate 43 near Downtown Milwaukee on Friday.

Live videos taken at the scene shows protesters — who were of varied race and age, some of whom wore masks — chanting “What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now!” and “I can’t breathe!” and “No justice, no peace!”

At 3:14 p.m. Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation issued an alert saying that all lanes were blocked on Interstate 43 near Fond du Lac Avenue (Highway 145). A half-hour later, the incident was considered “cleared” after the protesters moved on at the urging of police.

Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man, died while in police custody after being handcuffed. Video taken by bystanders show Derek Chauvin, a now-former Minneapolis police officer with a history of complaints, placing his knee on Floyd’s neck while Floyd for several minutes complained he could not breathe. On Friday, Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Protests in the Twin Cities devolved into what has been labeled as rioting as some demonstrators set buildings ablaze and looted stores.

Nationwide, similar protests are showing solidarity with the unrest in Minneapolis as activists decry the death of Floyd and other African-Americans who died because of police actions. While the vast majority of protests have remained nonviolent, splinters of protesters in the Twin Cities set buildings ablaze and looted stores.

