Health officials, 10 state mayors urge cancellation of in-person voting on Tuesday

The letter states that public health officials are seeing the Safer at Home order decrease the number of people individuals confirmed with COVID-19 have come in contact with and potentially spread the virus to.

"Rather than entire workplaces or restaurants needing follow-up, it is more common now for someone newly diagnosed to name only household contacts," the letter read. "At this point, in the progression of the illness of COVID-19 in WI, an in-person election has the potential to reverse this progress by expanding the network of contacts surrounding a person who is asymptomatic but contagious."

The letter also points to the large number off poll workers — who tend to be over the age of 60 — who have cancelled their shifts, which is the case in many municipalities. This has limited the number of polling locations.

"The number of polling locations across the state are going down which puts people in closer contact with each other," the letter read.

Even if those polling locations switch to younger poll workers, the letter states that it does not reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus.