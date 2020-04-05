Health officials, 10 state mayors urge cancellation of in-person voting on Tuesday

Mayors from 10 Wisconsin cities, including Racine Mayor Cory Mason, and 26 public health officials, including Racine Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox, have signed on to urging the cancellation of in-person voting on Tuesday.
City spokesperson Shannon Powell said the city is still prepared to hold an in-person election and do so as safely as possible.
"However, from a public health perspective, it would make the most sense to delay the election date and give clerks the authority to mail ballots proactively to registered voters," Powell stated in an email. "Conducting the majority of vote by mail is simply a better option than asking people to gather at polling locations around the state."
As of late Sunday afternoon, no public response to the letters had been issued.
The letter from health officials
The first letter from city and county health officials was addressed to Wisconsin legislators and argues that having people vote in-person on election day could exacerbate the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
"We strongly recommend that the April 7 election in Wisconsin be postponed, possibly to June 2 and mail-in voting continues to be allowed until the date of the postponed election," the statement read. "To do otherwise would put all Wisconsin communities at greater risk of illness due to COVID-19 and puts our health care systems at risk of being overwhelmed and depleted of resources."
The letter states that public health officials are seeing the Safer at Home order decrease the number of people individuals confirmed with COVID-19 have come in contact with and potentially spread the virus to.
"Rather than entire workplaces or restaurants needing follow-up, it is more common now for someone newly diagnosed to name only household contacts," the letter read. "At this point, in the progression of the illness of COVID-19 in WI, an in-person election has the potential to reverse this progress by expanding the network of contacts surrounding a person who is asymptomatic but contagious."
The letter also points to the large number off poll workers — who tend to be over the age of 60 — who have cancelled their shifts, which is the case in many municipalities. This has limited the number of polling locations.
"The number of polling locations across the state are going down which puts people in closer contact with each other," the letter read.
Even if those polling locations switch to younger poll workers, the letter states that it does not reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus.
"Younger people are more likely to have mild symptoms and may not even be aware they are infected with COVID-19, so having poll workers from this age group still poses a significant risk of transmission to voters, particularly if adequate safety materials are unable to be obtained due to national and global shortages," the letter read.
The letter included charts showing how Wisconsin's early action on closing schools and restaurants has reduced the spread of the virus compared to other states. They fear that holding an in-person election could jeopardize that progress.
The letter from the mayors
The letter from ten Wisconsin cities was addressed to Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm and asked her to use her powers under section 252.02 to stop in-person voting on April 7.
"We need you to step up and stop the State of Wisconsin from putting hundreds of thousands of citizens at risk by requiring them to vote at the polls while this ugly pandemic spreads," the letter read. "We believe it would be irresponsible and contrary to public health to conduct in-person voting throughout the state at the very time this disease is spreading rapidly. Over 1,350,000 people live in our communities and we need you to provide leadership."
The letter recognized that while Palm could stop in-person voting, she does not have the power to create a plan to conclude the election.
"For that reason we call on the Legislature to heed Governor Evers' request for a special session," the letter reads. "Meet tomorrow before April 7, and work with him to craft a procedure that protects public health and protects the right to vote. We believe the most logical way to accomplish an election that maintains a stay-at-home order is to mail every registered voter a ballot."
In addition to Mason, the letter was signed by Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich, Oshkosh Mayor Lori Palmeri, La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat, Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian, Appleton Mayor Tim Hanna, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, Viroqua Mayor Karen Mischel and Wauwatosa Mayor Kathy Ehley.
