Halsey Summerfest concert rescheduled for 2021

MILWAUKEE — Grammy award-nominated, multi-platinum artist Halsey announced Thursday that she will be moving dates for her North American summer tour to 2021. The rescheduled tour is now planned to bring Halsey to Summerfest on July 3, 2021 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

"As I’m sure many of you predicted, we are unfortunately going to have to reschedule the upcoming 2020 summer tour. There’s nothing more important to me than the safety and health of my fans. We’re excited to announce Summer 2021 dates with the same venues," Halsey wrote in a statement sent Thursday. "Thank you for understanding. Touring is my favorite thing in the world and I can’t wait to see you again soon."

Halsey noted that those who already had a ticket for the concerts that had been scheduled for this summer, those will be 100% valid for the rescheduled tour dates. However, for those who are looking for refunds, they can find them at point of purchase, subject to their terms.

Ticket holders are asked to hold onto their original ticket, as it will be honored for the rescheduled concert on July 3, 2021. Refunds will be available from the original point of purchase for 30 days from the announcement of the rescheduled date.

Summerfest officials noted that due to Gov. Evers’ Safer At Home order, the Summerfest Box Office is closed until further notice. Fans who purchased tickets from the Summerfest Box Office will have 30 days to request refunds from the date it reopens.

