Guns N' Roses to play at Summerfest on July 4

MILWAUKEE — Rock 'n' roll legends Guns N’ Roses on Monday announced North American dates as part of the band's 2020 worldwide stadium tour this summer, including an Independence Day performance at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater during Summerfest.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the Guns N’ Roses 2020 Tour. As such, Citi card members will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning at noon Tuesday until 10 p.m. Thursday through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details, go online to citientertainment.com.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting at noon Friday at LiveNation.com.

The band is known for such hits as “Welcome to the Jungle,” “Paradise City,” “Sweet Child o’ Mine,” and “November Rain.”

In 2016, Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan shocked and thrilled fans around the world after revealing they were reuniting for their Not In This Lifetime Tour. The band brought endless energy to over 150 shows, playing for more than 5.5 million fans worldwide. Produced and promoted by Live Nation, the Not In This Lifetime Tour was crowned the third highest grossing outing of all time.

Summerfest takes place June 24-28 and June 30-July 5, closed on Monday, June 29. For more details, visit Summerfest.com,

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0