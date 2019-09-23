RACINE — State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, in a response to the Ty’ Rese West fatal shooting and the decision by Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson not to press charges against the officer involved, called for greater clarity in body camera policies.
“Tools like body cameras yield essential insights in an era where we have the ability to record every police encounter. We need clear body camera policies for the safety of everyone involved and protocol for when officers do not follow those policies,” Neubauer wrote. “We must use these tools, so we can ensure justice, accountability and transparency in the future.”
Neubauer also discussed race and the role it may play in officer-involved shootings.
“We know that police-involved shootings disproportionately impact communities of color, and we cannot ignore that as we move forward. As we work through our grief, our anger, and our frustration as a community, we must continue to work for justice,” Neubauer wrote. “As a community and as a state, we must continue to work toward greater accountability and transparency.”
In her decision, Hanson wrote: “There is no question that a body camera recording would have been helpful to an analysis of this case and given a more definitive picture of the events that occurred on June 15, 2019, however, the lack of body camera recording does not automatically indicate an inappropriate use of force.” The officer involved was wearing a body camera but did not activate it.
Last week Jim Palmer, executive director of the Wisconsin Professional Police Association released a statement criticizing Mayor Cory Mason’s statement about West’s shooting, saying Mason, “carelessly reinforce(d) the unsubstantiated notion that Mr. West’s death was a product of his race.”
“The critically imperative need to address the societal inequities facing communities of color should not be used as a broad brush to misrepresent the nature of this case, dismiss the manner in which it has been exhaustively reviewed, or overlook the dangers that law enforcement officers must face every day,” Palmer stated.
Neubauer also gave her condolences to West’s family and the community that grieves him.
“The loss of his life is a tragedy, for family and friends throughout our community. My heart is with Ty’ Rese’s family as they navigate the coming days and weeks without him,” she wrote. “The discussions last week outside the courthouse, those had in the previous weeks, and those we will have in the coming months will shape us. As we grieve for Ty’ Rese, we must continue to work towards a more just community and to prevent loss of life in our community, our state, and our nation.”
According to data compiled by The Washington Post, 50% of the victims of fatal police shootings are white, while 26% are black. The majority of all of these victims had a gun or were armed or otherwise threatening the officer with potentially lethal force,.
White liberals argue that these statistics are evidence of racist treatment toward blacks, since whites consist of 62% of the population and blacks make up 13% of the population. But according to the most recent FBI statistics blacks commit 52% of murders, 55% of robberies, and 38% of violent crimes despite only comprising roughly 13% of the total population. Looking at this according to crime rates whites are actually killed more often than blacks as a proportion to crimes committed/interactions with police. These are factual statistics that no one wants to talk about though as it does not fit the narrative.
Statistically a black male is much more likely to be killed by another black male. More black males (almost 2x) have been killed by other black males in Chicago in one 8 year period than an 11 year period of the war in Afghanistan. White liberals never say one word about these deaths. They don't care about it because it does not advance their agenda (getting votes). They only care about black deaths when they can use it for their political advantage. Truly disgusting.
I agree with Great Neubauer who states:
That is Truth.
I disagree with Jim Palmer - who is out of touch with reality -
Mayor Cory Mason was correct in questioning why excessive force was used - and Racine County DA Trich Hansen was wrong for accusing Tyrese West of committing additional prior crimes for which a warrant had not been issued.\\
Forward Progress in City of Racine is slow, but sure.
I think you need to come to terms with reality and stop supporting criminals ( including Mason).
Thank you officer giese, you are a true american hero.
For giving chase - and shooting a young man 3 times - once in the back - twice in the head.
You and I will always disagree on the description of a hero.
Greta, Why not support the police and law abiding citizens and not criminals? Chances are you will get more votes by supporting the good and not the bad. Isn't this a decision of Mount Pleasant, how body cam's should be used? Stop blowing smoke, and stand up for your district.
Some of us still believe that Eric Giese was the criminal.
Ggodmuls, reading your posts, makes me wonder what are you on. So someone that runs from the police, pulls a firearm, etc (none of this you ever contested), is a victim??
I wonder if her heart is with the officer too for what he has and is going through? It is very disappointing that elected officials, and in this case her specifically, lack any real intellectual capacity and simply parrot out nonsense like this. Here is reality = A recent study conducted by Michigan State University and the University of Maryland concluded that the criminality of subjects was the direct cause of law enforcement deadly shootings, NOT racial bias!!!! What's more, a police officer is 18.5 times more likely to be killed by a black male than an unarmed black male is to be killed by a police officer.
Here are the articles.
https://msutoday.msu.edu/news/2019/the-truth-behind-racial-disparities-in-fatal-police-shootings/
https://www.manhattan-institute.org/html/deadly-shootings-ignored
The answer may be Jim Crow - that is - to segregate.
I have an open mind.
Please fill in the details.
No you don’t and you really need to stop attacking all of these other commenters just because you don’t want to deny facts and you only believe one side. Please stop. I wonder if you believe that the officer killed was his fault. And you keep bringing up others (lawmakers, police) and mistakes they have made yet you support people caught committing crimes. It’s really sad when someone just can’t accept facts...
Greta when I 1st started reading your comments I was amazed that I agreed with you in regards to cameras, but I course then you went down the road of dissing the police force, Typical left winged, socialistic thinking.
And..... Suicide by Cop is magically approved.
Wonder if Neubauer was able to find time to attend the fundraiser for Officer Hetland's family.
Probably didn't want to risk the arrest for patronizing a bar after work - and drinking too much.
