MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele announced Wednesday that he would not seek re-election to the post he has held since 2011.
Saying that holding office “required significant sacrifice,” Abele said that he wants to spend more time with his children and wife “to write our next chapter together.”
The announcement came as a surprise as Abele said earlier this year that he would run for a third full term. The Massachusetts native, involved in real estate and venture capital businesses as well as philanthropy, was first elected after Scott Walker vacated the county executive seat to run for governor. Abele won re-election in 2012 and 2016, focusing throughout his tenure on fighting homelessness, racism and economic inequality.
“I ran for county executive because I care about the community I live in, because I believe in public service and because I wanted to improve the quality of life for everyone in Milwaukee County,” Abele said in a statement. “And I have been humbled that you elected me to serve you for the past nine years.”
Good for him.
A rich lefty knucklehead
