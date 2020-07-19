Environmental contamination concerns taint Oscar Mayer redevelopment plan

City officials say they are committed to additional testing, but don’t have the authority to do so on private property. Rabin did not address questions about the legal agreement with Kraft Heinz, which city officials have not seen.

“That’s something they’re definitely not sharing with us,” said Brynn Bemis, a hydrogeologist with the city’s Engineering Department.

A Rabin spokeswoman said the company is “committed to working collaboratively with the WDNR to investigate and remediate the identified releases to protect human health and the environment.”

Meanwhile, the city has enlisted an environmental consultant and attorney to craft a purchase agreement for the Metro Transit project that officials say will protect the city from liability for any additional pollution it finds.

The city has also received a $300,000 brownfield grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that Bemis said could pay for additional studies.

By purchasing the land the city would not necessarily be on the hook for cleanup, as the DNR could assign that responsibility to the original polluter. But often those seeking to redevelop brownfields end up doing the work, said Darsi Foss, administrator of the DNR’s environmental management division.