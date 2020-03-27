Evers says most Wisconsinites are 'good neighbors,' blames price gouging on 'a few bad actors'

MADISON — The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is taking action to address complaints against Wisconsin businesses accused of price gouging during the public health crisis.

Following dozens of complaints and thorough price-checking at more than 100 stores across Wisconsin, the agency has issued cease-and-desist letters to 16 companies that are suspected of raising prices unlawfully during this period of economic disruption, according to a release from DATCP.

One of those companies is N95Sales.com, which engaged in suspected price gouging on N95 masks, a critical item for health care workers that is in short supply in Wisconsin.

Gov. Tony Evers’ declaration of a public health emergency, along with his declaration of abnormal economic disruption due COVID-19, authorizes DATCP to enforce the state’s price gouging law until the emergency has ended.

The law applies to all consumer goods and services sold during this time.