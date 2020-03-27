You are the owner of this article.
Evers says most Wisconsinites are 'good neighbors,' blames price gouging on 'a few bad actors'
Evers says most Wisconsinites are 'good neighbors,' blames price gouging on 'a few bad actors'

MADISON — The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is taking action to address complaints against Wisconsin businesses accused of price gouging during the public health crisis.

Following dozens of complaints and thorough price-checking at more than 100 stores across Wisconsin, the agency has issued cease-and-desist letters to 16 companies that are suspected of raising prices unlawfully during this period of economic disruption, according to a release from DATCP.

One of those companies is N95Sales.com, which engaged in suspected price gouging on N95 masks, a critical item for health care workers that is in short supply in Wisconsin.

Tony Evers

Evers

Gov. Tony Evers’ declaration of a public health emergency, along with his declaration of abnormal economic disruption due COVID-19, authorizes DATCP to enforce the state’s price gouging law until the emergency has ended.

The law applies to all consumer goods and services sold during this time.

“While it is not uncommon for prices to increase during times of high demand or low supply, DATCP will be closely monitoring the marketplace to ensure Wisconsin consumers are being treated fairly,” said Lara Sutherlin, administrator for the Division of Trade and Consumer Protection. “Consumers can report their concerns to DATCP’s Bureau of Consumer Protection for evaluation and follow up.”

Evers said that most Wisconsinites are being "good neighbors" and are "looking out for each other," and he blamed the gouging on "a few bad actors."

On Wednesday, 33 state attorneys general sent letters to Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Facebook and Craigslist, saying that online sellers have "an ethical obligation" to crackdown on price gougers.

To report suspected price gouging, download a complaint form from the DATCP website at datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Services/DownloadConsumerComplaintForm.aspx and submit it via email to DATCPHotline@wisconsin.gov.

Forms ask for the following information:

  • Date the product was offered for sale
  • Seller’s name
  • Seller’s location
  • Specific product being sold, including the name, size and price
Concerned about COVID-19?

