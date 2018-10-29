MADISON — Democratic candidate for governor Tony Evers says if elected he would be open to increasing training requirements to obtain a concealed weapon in Wisconsin.
Evers was asked about the law on Monday by reporters seeking reaction from him to the killing of 11 Jewish people at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.
Evers supports universal background checks for gun purchases and banning rapid fire "bump stock" devices.
When asked about whether changes were needed to Wisconsin's seven-year-old concealed carry law, Evers says he thinks the law is working now but more training may be needed. The law signed by Evers' Republican opponent Gov. Scott Walker currently requires completion of a gun safety course.
Evers says, "I just want to make sure the requirements are adequate."
Evers is locked in a tight race with Walker.
Great, next step is to enact a safe storage law and universal background checks. Nobody is gonna take away your deadly toys, they're just gonna make sure your instruments of death are locked away until next hunting season.
Seems like the only response Tony Evers has "I'm open to it"..."or everything is on the table". So it's more than fair to say Evers is for open borders and the issue of drivers licenses to illegals. Evers could care less about the Second Amendment. Evers, like Randy Bryce want's to disband ICE which considering that thousands of illegals hare headed to the Southern border is complete lunacy.
