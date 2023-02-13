MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers’ 2023-25 biennial budget aims to deliver on a promise he made last August to fight for a 10% middle-class tax cut.

“I’ve said all along that we’d deliver real, responsible tax relief targeted to the middle class and working families — not spending big on breaks for the wealthiest 20% of earners in our state who don’t need the extra help affording rising costs,” Evers said.

The governor said that his budget proposal is a responsible way to keep taxes low without driving the state into debt or causing devastating cuts to priorities like public schools or public safety.

In the 2021-23 biennial budget, the governor signed one of the largest tax cuts in Wisconsin state history, providing $2 billion in individual income tax relief over the biennium and about $1 billion annually going forward.

When combined with the tax cuts Evers signed in the 2019-21 biennial budget, as well as 2019 Wisconsin Act 10, 86% of Wisconsin taxpayers have seen an income tax cut of 15% or more, with 2.4 million taxpayers getting relief.

Last year, Evers also directed the Wisconsin Department of Revenue to revise its withholding tax tables, changing how much income employers withhold from an employee’s paycheck.

Based on these directed changes and prior tax cuts, a single filer making $50,000 will have seen $551 more in their paychecks, while a married couple each earning $50,000 combined will have seen $1,200 more.

Evers’ tax plan announced is in stark contrast to a Republican-backed flat tax proposal.

Providing long-term tax relief for working families

The governor’s 2023-25 biennial budget proposals add about $1.2 billion over the biennium in tax relief for low- and middle-income Wisconsinites, especially those with kids and those who provide care to family members.

The governor’s proposals include:

Creating a nonrefundable Family and Individual Reinvestment Credit, which would cut taxes by 10% for single filers at or below $100,000 in annual adjusted gross income and married-joint filers at or below $150,000.

The credit would gradually phase out for single filers with adjusted gross incomes between $100,000 and $120,000 and married-joint filers with incomes between $150,000 and $175,000.

Below the start of the phase-out thresholds, the credit will have a $100 minimum for single and married-joint filers and a $50 minimum for married-separate filers.

This would provide total tax relief of $418.7 million in fiscal year 2023-24 and $420.9 million in fiscal year 2024-25, with over 1.9 million Wisconsin tax filers seeing an average tax cut of over $200 annually.

Increasing Wisconsin’s supplement to the federal Earned Income Tax Credit for working families with one or two children.

Beginning with tax year 2023, the governor’s budget would increase the percentage of the federal credit that filers with one dependent child may claim from 4% to 16% and increase the percentage that filers with two children may claim from 11% to 25%.

Under these changes, nearly 200,000 filers with children would receive total tax relief of $60.7 million in fiscal year 2023-24 and $63.8 million in fiscal year 2024-25, and the average tax relief for these taxpayers will be over $300 annually.

Expanding the current state Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit from 50% of the federal credit to 100% beginning with tax year 2023.

Most people eligible for the credit could receive up to $600 if they are claiming it for one qualifying individual’s expenses or $1,200 for two or more qualifying individuals’ expenses.

This would provide more than $27 million annually in tax relief to over 100,000 Wisconsin taxpayers at an average benefit of over $260 per filer.

Creating a caregiver tax credit equal to 50% of the qualifying expenses incurred by those providing care or support to adult family members requiring assistance with one or more daily activities, limited to $500 in a tax year.

For single filers, the credit would be available for those with incomes up to $75,000, subject to a phase-out for those with incomes between $75,000 and $85,000. The credit would be available to married-joint filers with incomes up to $150,000, subject to a phase-out for those with incomes between $150,000 and $170,000.

This would result in $96.7 million in tax relief in fiscal year 2023-24 and $98.3 million in fiscal year 2024-25, providing an estimated 240,000 taxpayers with an average tax cut of nearly $400.

Qualifying expenses under the credit include modifications to a dwelling for the care or support of a family member, purchase or lease of assistance equipment, and acquisition of goods or services or support to assist in caring for a qualified family member.

Providing targeted tax relief for seniors and veterans

The governor’s budget proposal provides targeted property tax relief by:

Enhancing the Homestead Credit to provide increased property tax relief to lower-income Wisconsinites, particularly seniors and individuals with disabilities.

The governor’s budget would increase the maximum eligible household income under the program from $24,680 to $35,000 and restore indexing for the credit beginning with tax year 2023, which is vital for those on fixed income streams such as Social Security or disability payments.

Beneficiaries will see approximately $100 million in targeted property tax relief over the biennium through this expansion of the Homestead Credit.

Expanding the Veterans and Surviving Spouses Property Tax Credit to include renters and increasing availability of the credit to those with disability ratings in excess of 70%.

This proposal would extend the credit for renters at the rate of 20% for those with heat included in their rent and 25% for those without heat included in their rent.

In total, these provisions would provide $26.2 million in relief in fiscal year 2023-24 and $27.3 million in fiscal year 2024-25.

Protecting student loan borrowers

The governor’s budget also includes adopting federal tax changes that would ensure federal student debt relief received by Wisconsinites would not be subject to state taxes.

The federal American Rescue Plan Act exempted student debt relief from being subject to taxation until 2026, but unlike residents of more than 40 other states, Wisconsinites who qualify for student debt relief will be subject to state income tax if current law is not changed.

More than 300,000 Wisconsinites have applied and been fully approved for student loan debt relief under President Joe Biden’s plan.

The governor’s budget also adopts most of the major remaining provisions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, which have resulted in increased tax collections in the numerous other states that automatically adopted them.

These provisions would raise $187.6 million in fiscal year 2023-24 and $200.6 million in fiscal year 2024-25.

Providing tax relief for Wisconsin businesses

In his 2023-25 budget, the governor continues support for small businesses and providing them with additional tax relief by:

Fully repealing Wisconsin’s outdated personal property tax and providing more than $200 million in tax relief for businesses.

This provision also provides $202.4 million in fiscal year 2024-25 to compensate local taxing jurisdictions for the reduction in their property tax bases, so homeowners would be protected from any shift in property tax burden.

Payments to local governments to offset the reduction in property taxes would continue and increase with inflation.

Increasing the refundable share of the research credit for businesses from 15% under current law to 50% beginning in tax year 2024.

This increase would provide $16.1 million in tax relief to businesses in fiscal year 2023-24 and $64.4 million annually beginning in fiscal year 2024-25 to incentivize critical research and development spending by Wisconsin businesses and improving their competitiveness in developing new products.

Creating a fairer tax code

The governor’s office said Evers’ tax fairness proposals are meant to ensure the wealthiest earners in Wisconsin pay their fair share by minimizing special tax breaks that primarily benefit millionaires and billionaires while generating the ongoing revenue needed to invest in key priorities like public safety, infrastructure, and K-12 schools.

The tax fairness proposals include:

Limiting the manufacturing portion of the Manufacturing & Agriculture Credit to only apply to the first $300,000 in qualified production activities income for each firm qualifying for the credit and preserving the agricultural portion of the credit as it is under the current law.

Limiting the credit would generate $348.7 million in fiscal year 2023-24 and $306.4 million in fiscal year 2024-25, which would be used to offset some of the additional tax relief provided to lower- and middle-income Wisconsinites and support small business growth and development.

Limiting the current 30% long-term capital gains exclusion to individuals with incomes below $400,000 and married-joint filers with incomes below $533,000.

The limits to the 30% long-term capital gains exclusion would raise an estimated $185.2 million in fiscal year 2023-24 and $154.2 million in fiscal year 2024-25.

