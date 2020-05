Evers launches $25 million rental assistance program for Wisconsinites

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday announced the launch of a $25 million Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program for Wisconsinites who have experienced income loss as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Administered by the Department of Administration (DOA), the Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program will provide direct financial assistance for owed rent, security deposits and wrap around services for program eligible individuals.

The effort is funded by $25 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act dollars.

“Wisconsinites have enough to worry about as we continue to battle the deadly COVID-19 virus. They should not also have to worry about losing the roofs over their head,” Evers said. “The Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program will hopefully provide peace of mind to a lot of people, as well as a reminder to them that we are all in this together. They have not been forgotten.”

Eligible applicants must be an adult Wisconsin resident with a household income at or below 80% of the county median income in the month of or prior to the application date. Once approved, eligible individuals may receive assistance of up to $3,000 in a combination of rental payments and/or security deposits.