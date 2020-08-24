Evers call for special session on policing accountability and transparency

MADISON — In response to the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer on Sunday, Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes signed an executive order Monday calling the Wisconsin Legislature into a special session on policing accountability and transparency.
The goal of the special session would be to take a legislative package on policing Evers and Barnes proposed on June 19 in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. As of Monday, the Legislature had not convened to discuss the bills.
“We must begin the long but important path toward ensuring our state and our country start to live up to our promises of equity and justice,” Evers said in a press release. “I am urging the Legislature to rise to this occasion and give this special session the urgent and productive effort this moment demands and that the people of Wisconsin deserve.”
In a letter to the legislature, Evers said that failure to act on the legislative package could prompt him to use his executive powers to force the legislature to convene. On Monday, after the shooting of Jacob Blake, he issued Executive Order 84 calling for the special session. It is scheduled to begin at noon on Aug. 31.
Speaker Robin Vos, who had announced a task force on policing also on Monday, spoke out against the special session.
“When I spoke to Governor Evers on the phone today, I asked him to work with the Legislature in a deliberate and open process through the task force,” Vos stated in a press release. “We have an opportunity to bring people together to find solutions. Instead, the governor is choosing to turn to politics again by dictating liberal policies that will only deepen the divisions in our state.”
In response to Vos setting up the task force and not directly responding to the special session, Barnes tweeted: “This is a cop out. No pun intended.”
Legislative package
The bills included in the legislative package Evers has ordered the legislature to take up include:
LRB 6273/LRB 6424, which:
- Establishes statewide use of force standards for all law enforcement agencies which states that the primary duty of law enforcement is to preserve the life of all individuals; that deadly force is to be used only as the last resort; that officers should use skills and tactics that minimize the likelihood that force will become necessary; that, if officers must use physical force, it should be the least amount of force necessary to safely address the threat; and that law enforcement officers must take reasonable action to stop or prevent any unreasonable use of force by their colleagues;
- Prohibits discipline of a law enforcement officer for reporting a violation of a law enforcement agency’s use of force policy; and
- Requires the Law Enforcement Standards Board (LESB) to develop a model use of force policy for law enforcement agencies.
LRB 6274/ LRB 6425, which requires each law enforcement officer to annually complete at least eight hours of training on use of force options and de-escalation techniques.
LRB 6275/LRB 6426, which creates a $1,000,000 grant program, administered by the Department of Justice, to fund community organizations that are utilizing evidence-based outreach and violence interruption strategies to mediate conflicts, prevent retaliation and other potentially violent situations, and connect individuals to community supports.
LRB 6276/LRB 6427, which requires law enforcement agencies to develop policies prohibiting the use of chokeholds.
LRB 6277/LRB 6428 which requires each law enforcement agency to not only prepare a policy regarding the use of force by its law enforcement officers, but to make it available publicly online.
LRB 6281/LRB 6429 which creates a civil cause of action for unnecessarily summoning a law enforcement officer with intent to infringe upon a right of the person under the Wisconsin Constitution or the U.S. Constitution; unlawfully discriminate against the person; cause the person to feel harassed, humiliated, or embarrassed; cause the person to be expelled from a place in which the person is lawfully located; damage the person’s reputation or standing within the community; or damage the person’s financial, economic, consumer, or business prospects or interests.
LRB 6283/LRB 6430 which requires:
- The Department of Justice to publish an annual report on use of force incidents, including incidents where there was a shooting, where a firearm was discharged in the direction of a person (even if there was no injury), and where other serious bodily harm resulted from the incident; and
- Certain demographic information to be collected about each incident and reported annually by DOJ on its website.
LRB 6289/LRB 6431 which prohibits no-knock search warrants.
LRB 6292/LRB 6432 which:
- Changes the responsibilities of the LESB, including requiring LESB to also regulate jail and juvenile detention officer training standards and regulate recruitment standards for the recruiting of new law enforcement, jail, and juvenile detention officers;
- Requires each law enforcement agency to maintain an employment file for each employee; and
- Requires each potential candidate for a position in an agency, jail, or facility that is or has been employed by a different agency, jail, or facility to authorize their previous employer to disclose his or her employment files to the hiring entity.
“We know we cannot remedy the systemic racism built into all of our systems with just this package of bills, but that does not mean we should stand still,” Barnes stated in a press release. “For over two months, our legislative leaders have ignored the calls for change from people in every part of our state, and now another Black man is fighting for his life due to the actions of law enforcement. The people of our state are done waiting for the Legislature to act, and so are we.”
In anticipation of follow-up protests, Evers asked that demonstrators remain peaceful and take precautions against COVID-19.
“Every person should be able to make their voices heard and report on these calls to action without any fear of being unsafe,” Evers said. “If you are exercising that right today and in the days ahead, please do so peacefully, and please wear your masks and keep physical distance as best as you can.”
